If you were hoping for aliens in outer space, the odds just grew a little slimmer.

Tabby’s Star, which has been under observation for several years, is not the home to an alien megastructure. Scientists started investigating the star after it appeared to flicker weirdly from time to time.

While the idea of an alien megastructure was a long shot, many still held out hope. However, we now know that the flicker is just dust.

Tabetha Boyajian, an astronomer at Louisiana State University says…

“Dust is most likely the reason why the star’s light appears to dim and brighten. The new data shows that different colors of light are being blocked at different intensities. Therefore, whatever is passing between us and the star is not opaque, as would be expected from a planet or alien megastructure.”

