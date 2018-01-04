By Rebekah Black
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Can all agree that Ryan Reynolds is awesome? Not only is he willing to make fun of his wife by trolling her on social media with terrible photos, but he’s even down to throw himself under the bus.

In honor of the New Year, Reynolds posted an hilarious throwback pic from his younger days as a male model? This pic could be from his Sabrina the Teenage Witch movie glory days? Perhaps his best friends was Zack Morris from Saved by the Bell? Or is this the older brother from Boy Meets World?

Happy New Year, everybody! The point is, I used to style my hair with a blowtorch.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

That hair! Those highlights! Thanks for a great start to 2018 Ryan!

