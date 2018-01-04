By Blake Powers
The days of sharing cable passwords with family and friends to access each other’s programming, may be coming to an end.

Tom Rutledge, CEO of Charter Communications Inc. told Bloomberg one unidentified channel owner had 30,000 simultaneous streams from a single account! Plus, password sharing is costing TV billions! TV is expected to lose $3.5 billion this year to password sharing and that number is expected to rise to $9.9 billion by 2021.

Bloomberg reports some cable providers are now forcing subscribers to log in more often, plus limiting the number of devices permitted to stream simultaneously.

Remember… it-is-stealing.

Learn more, HERE.

 

