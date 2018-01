Coming soon to a Taco Bell near you…Nacho Fries!

Starting on January 25th, for a limited time only, Taco Bell will offer up french fries with a “bold Mexican seasoning” along with a side of nacho cheese dipping sauce.

Taco Bell announced they are adding french fries to the menu on January 25thhttps://t.co/7fgJBGOkNJ pic.twitter.com/21U9JMKOoL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 3, 2018

Perhaps the best news…they only cost $1! Woohoo!