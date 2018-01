Animojis are still pretty new, but those cute little animations of your own video messages are catching on.

Now a Texas mom has gone viral, thanks to the unicorn animoji she chose to send to her daughter – and a bad cough that proved hilarious.

y’all. my momma was trynna send my sister an animoji and this is what happened. i died πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/PR4KJk9YsO — january 22 ✨ (@nmariesinclair) December 29, 2017

Make sure you also watch her follow up animoji, featuring a rabbit with an even worse cough.

We sure hope mom’s bronchitis gets better, but it serves as a good reminder: watch out what you make your unicorn do.