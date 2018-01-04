In what might be the most anticipated horror movie of all time, Sony Pictures just dropped the first official trailer for Slender Man.

Real quick, a little back story on Slender Man. It’s based on a true story…sort of. The idea of Slender Man started on the internet. At first if was just pictures, which morphed into fan fiction-type stories, but ultimately became “real” when two preteen girls tried to stab their friend to death. In fact, there’s an HBO documentary called “Beware The Slender Man” that follows the true horror story.

Slender Man is a faceless man, who stretches between 6 and 14 feet. He gets in your head, tells you he will kill your family if you don’t kill for him. This is where the new trailer for Slender man comes into play…the idea that he gets in your head and makes you do things you would never ever do.

It doesn’t look like it sticks with the true story of Slender Man, but there are certainly nods to what happened. Either way, the trailer will give you chills!

Slender Man hits theaters on May 18th, 2018.