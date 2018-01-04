Filed Under:71, Identical, Stylish, Twins

Dolores Swint and Elores Stephens admit their mom dressed them alike as children, and there are adorable photos to illustrate. They continued the practice as adults and… well, would you not do a double take if you saw this:

The Dallas Morning News did a feature on the sisters — guaranteed to warm any cold winter heart today.

Delores, the elder by five minutes, says as children they took their identical outfits to the extreme:

“If one of us got dirt on our dress or whatever, we’d go find a puddle to get dirt on the other,” she tells dallasnews.com.

See their photos through the years HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live