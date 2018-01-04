Dolores Swint and Elores Stephens admit their mom dressed them alike as children, and there are adorable photos to illustrate. They continued the practice as adults and… well, would you not do a double take if you saw this:

The Dallas Morning News did a feature on the sisters — guaranteed to warm any cold winter heart today.

Delores, the elder by five minutes, says as children they took their identical outfits to the extreme:

“If one of us got dirt on our dress or whatever, we’d go find a puddle to get dirt on the other,” she tells dallasnews.com.

