The Trump administration has taken new measures to prevent sensitive and potentially embarrassing information from being leaked to the media by banning the use of personal cell phones inside the West Wing.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said this morning, “The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration. Therefore, starting next week, the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing. Staff will be able to conduct business on their government-issued devices and continue working hard on behalf of the American people.”

President Trump has long-believed that information was being leaked to the media from within his administration. The cell phone ban announcement also comes a day after excerpts from Michael Wolff’s forthcoming book, Fire and Fury, were released revealing infighting and dysfunction inside the administration. (Politico)

Does that mean no more presidential tweets… ?