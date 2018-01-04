Photo: Dreamstime

Planning to fly? Better call ahead to make sure your flight is even happening!

CHS 11 reports hundreds of flights to and from several east coast cities including New York, Boston and Philadelphia, affecting carriers including American and Southwest Airlines, have been cancelled due to a winter storm.

Weather conditions are affecting airport operations in the Northeast. If you are booked to travel there, confirm your flight status with your air carrier. #WinterStormGrayson — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) January 4, 2018

Similar issues are occurring at smaller airports from Virginia to Maine. If the weather cooperates, some airports may be able to resume flights later today.

DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field customers are acknowledging and coping with flight issues.

If you are scheduled to fly Southwest, you may rebook at ZERO charge within 2 weeks of today. Persons flying American can go online to learn if re-booking without change fees is possible.