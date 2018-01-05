Jan 3, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) drives to the basket during second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. (Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

If basketball, fashion, toys, and winter activities interest you, here are (9) Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday

Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls – 7:30 – American Airlines Center

Friday & Saturday

Dallas Fashion Week at Courtyard By The Marriott Dallas/Carrollton – per their Facebook page, “Join us for Dallas Fashion Week for the best touring Fashion Experience that is transforming the industry with the leading Fashion Designers, Entertainment, and Production all under one roof for an unforgettable experience! Guests have the opportunity to interact with Fashion Designers personally through our VIP opportunities as well as our Pop Up Shops.”

Saturday

North Dallas Toy Show at Dallas Events Center – according to their website, “We’ve been in the collectibles hobby since the 1980s and we’re looking to continue the tradition with our upcoming Toy Shows.”

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers – 2pm – American Airlines Center

Sunday

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks – 6pm – American Airlines Center

NOW – Jan. 7

Holiday Wonder at Fair Park – their Facebook page notes, “Magical Lanterns. Lifetime of Memories. Family-friendly event illuminates holiday season with artistic wonderland creations, attractions and performances. It’s a return of magical lanterns in Fair Park this winter, featuring artistic illuminations of everyone’s favorite winter celebrations. Make Holiday Wonder your plan for holiday get-togethers this season. Operating hours are 5:30-10 p.m., every day.

Magical Winter Lights at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie – according to their website, “Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows. We look forward to seeing you at our 2017 – 2018 festival! The general info page provides useful information and tips to plan your trip for the largest holiday light festival in DFW.”

The 12 Days Of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “12 elaborate gazebos filled with costumed characters, animals and winter scenes from the beloved Christmas carol (daytime free with general admission).”

NOW – Jan. 15

Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Ft. Worth) – according to their website, “This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement beginning November 17. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 15, 2018.“

Have fun and thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV while doing so!