Amazon shipped more than 5 billion Prime membership items last year to its 90 million Prime members. One item was particularly popular.
Two-third of zip codes received an Instant Pot Multi-Cooker!
There are around 100 million items which qualify for the expedited free member shipping via Amazon Prime. I know, my mate and I have ordered half of them. But this pot is one that’s escaped us.
Apparently there’s a whole multi-cooker industry with cookbooks, blogs and celebrity chefs. I’d buy one, but…I don’t want to offend me olde friend, the crockpot!