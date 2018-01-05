Amazon shipped more than 5 billion Prime membership items last year to its 90 million Prime members. One item was particularly popular.

THANKS A MILLION 🙌 😉 This New Year’s Eve at #InstantPot we are celebrating 1 million Community members – Thank you for being part of the 1 Million🎈🎉🎈Stay tuned next week as we celebrate hitting the "1 Million Members" mark!! pic.twitter.com/TvlOWTEXaY — Instant Pot (@InstantPot) December 29, 2017

Two-third of zip codes received an Instant Pot Multi-Cooker!

There are around 100 million items which qualify for the expedited free member shipping via Amazon Prime. I know, my mate and I have ordered half of them. But this pot is one that’s escaped us.

Apparently there’s a whole multi-cooker industry with cookbooks, blogs and celebrity chefs. I’d buy one, but…I don’t want to offend me olde friend, the crockpot!