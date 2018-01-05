Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Cell phone radiation?

In 2011, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer classified radio frequency (RF) radiation like that from cellphones as “possibily carcinogenic to humans.” Last year, the U.S. National Toxicology Program released partial results from an animal study that concluded (RF) radiation was linked to a higher risk of 2 cancers in male rats. Dr. Joel Moskowitz of UC Berkley sued the California Department of Public Health for refusing to release info concerning the dangers of cellphone radiation in 2009, and won the case last spring.

Now, according to CBS Sacramento, the California Department of Public Health has released guidelines on cellphone radiation and how to lessen your exposure.

Here are some of the recommendations:

reduce cellphone usage when experiencing a week signal

reduce using your cellphone to stream audio or video and for downloading or uploading large files

place your phone away from your bed at night

do not use headsets when not on a call

Some studies suggest cellphone use can be connected to an increased risk for headaches, sleep, memory and hearing difficulty, low sperm counts and brain tumors, although there is no conclusive medical research to prove such.

Oh, and it’s recommended you NOT carry your cellphone in a purse or pocket. Really? What am I supposed to do, pull it behind me in a little cart, with a license plate and signals? LOL!

More details… HERE!