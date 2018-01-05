By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:filthy, Justin Timberlake, man of the woods, Song, Video

Ladies and gents…it’s HERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We’ve got the first song from Justin Timberlake’s new album Man of the Woods.

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel have been teasing the new album all week long on Instagram.

“Man of the Woods” 1/05/2018 📷 @ryanmcginleystudios

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

FRIDAY…

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Thankfully, we only had a few days for the first single to drop. Sometime yesterday, Timberlake released the new song and video on YouTube. It’s called Filthy.

Once again, Justin has reinvented himself. This hit has more of an EDM vibe. It’s different, but we K-LUV it!

