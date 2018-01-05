Ladies and gents…it’s HERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We’ve got the first song from Justin Timberlake’s new album Man of the Woods.

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel have been teasing the new album all week long on Instagram.

FRIDAY… A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 2, 2018 at 7:04am PST

Thankfully, we only had a few days for the first single to drop. Sometime yesterday, Timberlake released the new song and video on YouTube. It’s called Filthy.

Once again, Justin has reinvented himself. This hit has more of an EDM vibe. It’s different, but we K-LUV it!