It’s a banner year already – hooray for Iceland!

Iceland has enacted equal pay legislation – becoming planet earth’s first country to legislate equal pay for men and women. Same job = same pay. What a concept!

The legislation went into effect January 1st, and requires any company with 25 or more employees to show proof of their pay equality or they’ll be fined.

It was nearly unanimously supported by both parties in parliament, where women represent 50 percent of its members including female Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. Sounds like Iceland has been doing it right for a while now. For the past nine years the World Economic Forum has named Iceland the most gender-equal country in the world. (Cosmo)