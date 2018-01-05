It’s raining iguanas in South Florida…literally!

Cold weather has hit the East Coast pretty hard and that includes Florida, which is seeing temperatures as low as 40 degrees. Some parts of Florida are even seeing snow for the first time in 30 years. And to make matters worse, it’s so cold that it’s now raining iguanas.

Iguanas, like snakes, are cold blooded. The cold weather is basically putting them into a coma-like sleep state, which is why they’re falling out of the trees. Once the weather gets below 40 degrees, their blood almost stops moving.

Since this phenom rarely happens, maybe once every few years, everyone is posting pics of the falling iguanas. Here are a few of our favorites…

It's so cold in Florida that frozen iguanas are literally falling from the trees. If you see one, it's not dead, just stunned and it would be nice if you put it in the sunshine https://t.co/pXINwq85vt pic.twitter.com/jmIjUhN0nb — Brian Ries (@moneyries) January 4, 2018

The scene at my backyard swimming pool this 40-degree South Florida morning: A frozen iguana. pic.twitter.com/SufdQI0QBx — Frank Cerabino (@FranklyFlorida) January 4, 2018

FROZEN IGUANAS – South Floridians aren't the only ones not used to this chilly weather. With falling temperatures also comes another unusual sight: falling iguanas. https://t.co/uxZXcwpfqg (Photo: Kay Pavkovich) pic.twitter.com/mHimIM9svg — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 4, 2018

GALLERY: Iguanas, stiff from the cold, falling just like the temperature: https://t.co/l8ptvAZeeX pic.twitter.com/PpgPUNci2t — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) January 5, 2018

So if by some chance you see once of these stunned iguanas, maybe just pick him up and move him to the side.