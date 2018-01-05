You may notice a little something different if you plan to ride the DART subway in Dallas this Sunday, January 7th, 2018. There’s a good chance you’ll see someone who isn’t wearing pants.

That’s right, this Sunday isn’t just for the Lord. It’s also “No Pants Subway Ride” Day in Dallas. Feel free to go pantsless between the hours of 12PM and 8PM.

Now, there are a few rules…as in don’t show up naked. You must be fully clothed for boarding. Actually, there are a lot of rules, so we’ll let Mark Kaplan explain below,

“On Saturday, we’ll post a list of trains you can take to the secret meeting point, each of the trains will have a “Conductor” that will be the first person to take their pants off, they’ll also be the person to tell you where the first meeting point is. Once the conductor removes their pants, other riders can do so, but it’s best to not do it all at one, that way new people boarding the train will be greeted by a mix of pants and pantsless riders. Additionally, do not make a big deal of being pantsless, if someone asks you, say you forgot your pants that morning, or maybe the train is too hot. Also, do not engage in shenanigans while aboard the train. There will be plenty of time for rambunctiousness at our final stop. Probably more so than any other ride we’ve had this far. Our final stop does serve alcohol, with an average price of $5 per drink, there are also games and some special activities. I highly recommend bringing cash to speed up the process and make things easier for the staff. They do not serve food, but you are welcome to order food and have it delivered to the venue. If you have any questions, please comment here and I’ll answer as quickly as I can.”

Of course Dallas isn’t the only city participating in “No Pants Subway Ride.” The whole movement was started in New York by a group called Improv Everywhere.

Sounds like some good, clean fun!