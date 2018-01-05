Filed Under:Alex Trebek, brain clot, Hiatus, Jeopardy, Surgery
A couple of months ago, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek suffered a pretty nasty fall. As a result, doctors discovered he had a subdural hematoma, which is blood clots in the brain.

Sounds scary right? Well, what we didn’t know until yesterday was that Trebek has already undergone brain surgery. Apparently, he spent some of his Christmas break in the hospital, two days to be exact.

Trebek made a quick video for all his Jeopardy fans to let them know he’s fine. He tells us that the surgery went well and the prognosis is good.

However, he still needs to recover and take a little time off. But Jeopardy will be back, very, very soon.

