Every parent has been there…their toddler wakes up in the middle of the night and assumes it’s morning. Some kids will come and wake up mom and dad, others will play with their toys instead.

In this case, YouTuber Chrissy Bobic, heard her son playing in his room in the middle of the night. While she tried to capture the cuteness on video, she accidentally scared her child in the process. not only was he caught red handed out of bed, but hos reaction is priceless.

Bet this one ends up of AFV. Enjoy!

