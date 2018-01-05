Photo: Dreamstime

Insidious: The Last Key – Rated R

Adam Robitel helms the fourth entry of the Insidious series, with Chapter 3 director Leigh Whannell providing the script, centering around parapsychologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) and her continued voyage into the “further”.

Critics: “Insidious: The Last Key offers franchise star Lin Shaye another welcome opportunity to take the lead, but her efforts aren’t enough to rescue this uninspired sequel – 22% Like”, according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: Sometimes with sequels, you ask yourself, “why?” My sources say it’s a confusing and lackluster attempt to continue the franchise. Don’t waste your time and money with Insidious: The Last Key, unless you’re the kind of person who simply has to see how a story plays out, no matter what. If so, only pay matinee price. You’ll enjoy the popcorn more than the movie.

Fortunately, there are plenty of good movies to see, including:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Darkest Hour

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Enjoy a movie this weekend!