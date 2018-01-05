Texas is not on the short list, but one of our neighbors is.

No states changed their laws regarding marijuana use in 2017, but six more states may legalize marijuana to some extent in this calendar year:

Vermont — The state senate there isn’t wasting any time. They got back to work after the holidays and started debating the issue immediately.

New Jersey — The new governor vowed to legalize marijuana within his first 100 days in office.

Michigan — Legalization will be on the November ballot and is expected to pass.

Utah — Medical marijuana is set to be approved, but only for extreme conditions.

Missouri — There are three different medical marijuana ballot measures that could be voted on in 2018.

And…

Oklahoma — There are already enough signatures to get medical marijuana on the November ballot.

