Many dating websites, including Match.com and Plenty Of Fish predict Sunday to be their busiest day of the year!

Why you ask? Sundays are a popular day for online dating sites, and with this being the first Sunday of the New Year, the dating game is on!

Moneyish reports Match.com predicts a 42% spike in new members, starting around 9pm Sunday. Plenty of Fish is expecting over 115,000 people searching for new love that day.

With so many people expected on these and other dating sites, that means an improved chance of meeting someone special!

