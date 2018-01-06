By Blake Powers
9/26/2017 - Kit Harrington attending a preview of new BBC drama Gunpowder, held at BAFTA, 195 Piccadilly, London (Photo: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to TMZ, Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington (“Jon Snow”) was at Barfly in NYC last night, banging on pool tables, grabbing cue sticks, getting into peoples faces, and was finally asked… to leave!

Yeah, Kit left… but what do drunks often do when asked to leave… they return!

 

Kit returned to the same bar… and was eventually … dragged out!

Click HERE for more details plus video.

Jon Snow needs to know when it’s time to say no and when to go.

