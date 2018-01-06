Photo: David Joles/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/SIPA USA

Purple graffiti tacos are being spotted all over East Dallas!

CBS 11 reports the purple taco was spray painted on a store on Gaston Ave, owned by Gavino Perez, who says “That’s weird. I’ve never seen something like that, that’s everywhere.”

In addition, the purple graffiti taco is showing up on garage doors, home walls, lease signs and fences. Not good, for several obvious reasons including damage to private property.

Is there a deeper meaning to it? No one knows. Or, if they do, so far, no one is saying.

Dallas police are well aware of the chargeable offense and the city is offering free cleaning to property owners who’re experiencing this problem.

If you have information that can lead to stopping this, contact the Dallas Police.