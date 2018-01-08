Photo: Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS/SIPA USA)

The winning number drawn for Saturday night’s $559.7 million Powerball jackpot was 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

The winning ticket was sold at the over 100-year-old Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack New Hampshire, population 25,000+.

CBS 11 reports via AP that story owner Sam Safa doesn’t know the identity of the winner, but hopes it’s one of his regular customers. The story will receive $75,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Plus, according to WFLA the $450 million “Mega Millions” winning ticket number of 28-30-39-59-70 with Mega Ball 10, was sold in Port Richey FL at a 7-Eleven. The winner can choose $281 million upfront, or receive an annual payment of around $15 million per year. The winner is required to travel to the state capital of Tallahassee to claim the prize.