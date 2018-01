(Photo by Art Garcia/Sipa USA)

Dear Lord! We have a mini Thor on our hands. And he’s only 3-years-old!

Chris Hemsworth’s son is a beast! Little man actually climbed the refrigerator door for some chocolate. Apparently, the cabinet above the fridge is how the Hemsworths keep their chocolate stash away from the kiddos.

Whom, whomp. Parent fail. Looks like they’re going to have to get a lock.