By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:25 MILES, bike sharing, Dallas, Rowlett
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Within the last few months, you’ve probably seen a lot of yellow and green bikes popping up all over Dallas. The idea…rent the bike for around $1 and hour, then drop it at your destination, leaving it for the next person.

In theory, these bikes are intended for short rides around Downtown Dallas. However, one ended up in Rowlett! That’s roughly 25 miles away!

Found in Rowlett on Dalrock Rd. What a journey. This has been here for 24 hours now! from Dallas

That’s a loooooooooooong bike ride. Not to mention a treacherous ride! Can you imagine biking down I-30? Sounds terrifying, right?

 

