You may have noticed there was a wardrobe blackout at the 2018 Golden Globes. Not only that, but a lot of men and women were wearing a pin that said “Time’s Up.” The basic principle behind the movement…

“The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It’s time to do something about it.”

Literally, everyone was in black, except for a few brave souls…German model Barbara Meier, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna and actress Bianca Blanco.

Ok, just because they aren’t wearing black doesn’t me they don’t stand with women and the #TimesUp campaign. In fact, according to Page Six, Meher Tatna chose to wear a dress that she and her mother had picked out together. As for Meier, she’s 100% with Time’s Up, but doesn’t feel anyone should dictate what she wears, saying…

“Nevertheless I decided to wear a colorful dress tonight. If we want this to be the Golden globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion.”

