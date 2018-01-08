Photo: JC Olivera / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

That’s a whole lot of Gene Simmons.

The KISS bass player has revealed the full tracklist for his mammoth box set, The Vault, which clocks in with a whopping 166 tracks.

Simmons delivered The Vault over the weekend (Jan. 6) to a group of fans at the first release event at the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.

The full-day event featured live performances, with Simmons being joined by former KISS members Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer (via Ultimate Classic Rock).

There was also a special acoustic session with just Simmons and Frehley, with the pair riffing on KISS classics, including “Rocket Ride” and Frehley’s solo hit, “New York Groove.”

Simmons spent one on one time with all fans in attendance who were there to pick up their huge, 38-pound box set.

The L.A. event was the first of several planned events for fans who purchase the collection. The next event is scheduled for Jan. 20 in Detroit.

See the complete tracklist for Gene Simmons Vault Experience here.