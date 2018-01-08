Next time you’re on the treadmill or elliptical at a Life Time Fitness, you won’t be able to find Fox News, CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, or any 24-hour news channel ANYWHERE on the television.

The gym chain has pulled any and all 24-hour news channels from its 128 locations scattered across the country, as their “consistently negative or politically charged content” doesn’t align with the company’s “healthy way of life philosophy.”

Our perspective on the recent tv programming change in our clubs. pic.twitter.com/r81EQFjZdE — Life Time (@lifetimefitness) January 4, 2018

Life Time Fitness will still be offering USA, A&E, Discovery, HGTV, ESPN and local over-the-air stations, though some patrons are, understandably, not happy. Club member Peter Glessing told the Minneapolis Star Tribune, “As someone who enjoys consuming news and politics, I’m disappointed that Life Time is limiting this option for members. I often time my workout to a particular news program I enjoy to serve as an extra motivation for exercising.”

Via Yahoo!