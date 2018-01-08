By Blake Powers
Bahram Akradi, CEO of Life Time athletic clubs. (Photo by Glen Stubbe/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/SIPA USA)

After receiving a load of complaints concerning CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and other 24-hour cable news networks, Life Time Fitness is BANNING news being shown from their TV monitors.

According to UproxxLife Time Fitness reports many customers feel having to constantly watch news and politics while exercising doesn’t “fit a healthy lifestyle.”

Life Time Fitness spokesperson Natalie Bushaw told the Star Tribune the action as taken due to “many member requests received over time across the country and in keeping with our overall healthy way of life philosophy and commitment to provide family-oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content.”

More on the story, HERE.

