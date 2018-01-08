It’s a truly sad day for Moody Blues fans. Ray Thomas, who played the flute solo on Nights in White Satin, has died.

Thomas passed away last Thursday, January 4th, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. According to The Guardian, he was diagnosed back in 2013. He released a statement saying…

“My cancer was inoperable but I have a fantastic doctor who immediately started me on a new treatment that has had 90% success rate. The cancer is being held in remission but I’ll be receiving this treatment for the rest of my life.”

Sadly, Thomas’ death was a bit of a surprise, leaving family, friends, and fans in shock. Especially since he was supposed to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Moody Blues in just a few months.

Cherry Red Records and Esoteric Recordings have released a statement saying…

“We are deeply shocked by his passing and will miss his warmth, humour and kindness. It was a privilege to have known and worked with him and our thoughts are with his family and his wife, Lee, at this sad time.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Thomas’ family and friends during this difficult time.