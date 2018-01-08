© Press Association

Olivia Newton-John has more good news for her fans. She’s still recovering from last year’s cancer recurrence, but she recently learned she’ll become a grandmother.

According to Australia’s New Idea magazine, Livvy’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi and her partner James Driskell — together for 10 years — are expecting a baby.

In a recent appearance on Australian TV’s Today show, Olivia said she “absolutely… can’t wait” for the bundle of joy to arrive. And she’s “crossing her fingers” that Chloe and James will get married this year.

Chloe is 31. She’s been building a career as a dance-pop artist.