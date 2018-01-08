#Oprah2020 is currently trending on Twitter? Why? Because of her epic speech at the Golden Globes.

Oprah took the Golden Globes stage on Sunday night to receive the Cecil B. DeMille award. Not only was she dressed in black to support women in Hollywood and the #TimesUp and #MeToo movement, but she also delivered one of the greatest speeches in Globes history. It left the entire room on their feet with applause.

Here are just a few of the most moving excerpts…

Like we said, this speech has Twitter pulling for Oprah in 2020.

The Boondocks predicted Oprah winning the presidency in 2020! #Oprah2020 pic.twitter.com/nqb9KNevBt — Devon Gray (@Devon_Gray) January 8, 2018

Dear Lord in heaven, please let this happen #Oprah2020 — michelle visage (@michellevisage) January 8, 2018

Apparently, fans also want Tom Hanks as her running mate. What do you think? Would you vote for the Oprah / Hanks ticket?