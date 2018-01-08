#Oprah2020 is currently trending on Twitter? Why? Because of her epic speech at the Golden Globes.
Oprah took the Golden Globes stage on Sunday night to receive the Cecil B. DeMille award. Not only was she dressed in black to support women in Hollywood and the #TimesUp and #MeToo movement, but she also delivered one of the greatest speeches in Globes history. It left the entire room on their feet with applause.
Here are just a few of the most moving excerpts…
I would follow this woman into the trenches, armed, battle-ready. As a woman, as a parent, as a business owner, as someone who has experienced her own oppression personally and professionally, I can breathe a little easier today because of what was undoubtedly one of the best speeches I have ever witnessed. Powerful. Emotive. Truth. A year ago I felt horribly despondent about my place in the world as a female. I was fearful, terrified, disappointed, depressed even. Today I stand so very proud of my gender. Don't mess with me. I can roar. And I will. Yes, yes and yes to the hope and exhilaration I feel in my heart today. 💪💪💪💪💪 . . . #oprah #2018 #goldenglobes #oprahwinfrey #oprahgoldenglobespeech #womenempowerment #katelynjanecopywriting #digitalsmallbusiness #womeninbusiness #smallbusiness #copywriter #copywriting #feelthefearanddoitanyway #wewillrise #oprahquotes
Like we said, this speech has Twitter pulling for Oprah in 2020.
Apparently, fans also want Tom Hanks as her running mate. What do you think? Would you vote for the Oprah / Hanks ticket?