Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Credit where credit is due. Special thanks to John Mayer who started the #KyloRenChallenge.

If you haven’t seen The Last Jedi, there’s a scene where Kylo Ren aka Adam Driver is completely shirtless wearing some really high-waisted pants. The look has now become an internet sensation and we owe it all to John Mayer.

#kylorenchallenge A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Dec 30, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

The trend doesn’t stop with Mayer. Everyone is doing it. So here are a few of our favorite pics from the #KyloRenChallenge…

#kylorenchallenge @kyleeatworld A post shared by Andrew Jordan (@andrew_playsbass) on Jan 8, 2018 at 1:03am PST

#kylorenchallenge A post shared by Space Gorilla (@thespacegorilla) on Jan 8, 2018 at 1:08am PST

#sacanimewinter2018 #kylorenchallenge A post shared by Kyle (EdgeDad) (@edge_dad_76) on Jan 7, 2018 at 11:47pm PST

Some of my favourites from the #KyloRenChallenge pic.twitter.com/z1i1AspnKe — Leia Morgana | 모건 (@morgan_swain) January 3, 2018

Who wore it better? The dog, the baby, or the Lego man? It’s too hard to choose!