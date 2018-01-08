By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:adam driver, high waisted pants, John Mayer, Kylo Ren Challenge, Shirtless, star wars, The Last Jedi
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Credit where credit is due. Special thanks to John Mayer who started the #KyloRenChallenge.

If you haven’t seen The Last Jedi, there’s a scene where Kylo Ren aka Adam Driver is completely shirtless wearing some really high-waisted pants. The look has now become an internet sensation and we owe it all to John Mayer.

#kylorenchallenge

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

The trend doesn’t stop with Mayer. Everyone is doing it. So here are a few of our favorite pics from the #KyloRenChallenge…

#kylorenchallenge @kyleeatworld

A post shared by Andrew Jordan (@andrew_playsbass) on

#kylorenchallenge

A post shared by Space Gorilla (@thespacegorilla) on

#sacanimewinter2018 #kylorenchallenge

A post shared by Kyle (EdgeDad) (@edge_dad_76) on

Who wore it better? The dog, the baby, or the Lego man? It’s too hard to choose!

