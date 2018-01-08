By Blake Powers
Already noticing slacking off at work this New Year?

These are the Top 10 Ways Brits Slack Off At Work, according to Swnsdigitial.

10. Stare at a computer screen looking concentrated, while daydreaming

9. Eating lunch at your desk

8. Completing life admin at desk (banking, booking tickets, online food shops, etc.)

7. Online shopping

6. Disappearing for a little walk

5. Browsing social media

4. Sending Messages via Messenger, WhatsApp, etc.

3. Checking personal emails

2. Surfing the net with the screen turned away from colleagues

#1 – browsing the internet

See their Top 50 Ways Of Slacking Off At Work

Which of these happens regularly at your work?

