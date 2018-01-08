By Blake Powers
2 August 2013 - Hollywood, California - John Heard. "Sharknado" - Los Angeles Premiere Held At Regal Cinemas L.A. Live. Photo Credit: Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Sipa USA

The toxicology report on Home Alone star co-star John Heard, who according to the Medical Examiner, died at age 71 in July due to a heart attack caused by heart just two days after back surgery, is out.

TMZ reports Heard’s toxicology report reveals the following drugs found in his system:

  • Hyromorephone
  • Fentanyl
  • Buprenorphine
  • Xanax
  • Oxymorphone
  • Oxycodone
  • Tramadol

Some of the above are often used to alleviate pain, which Heard may have been experiencing from his back surgery.

More details, HERE.

 

