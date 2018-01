© Sipa USA

This is precious.

As you may have heard or seen, Kelly Clarkson was oh-so-excited when she saw the most acclaimed actress in history.

While chatting with fellow American Idol alum Ryan Seacrest, Kelly caught a glimpse of Meryl Streep.

Kelly Clarkson seeing Meryl Streep at the #GoldenGlobes is the purest thing I’ve seen in a while. pic.twitter.com/ldAPINrjXX — Ali White (@aliwhite22) January 7, 2018

“Oh my God, can I meet you? I AM SUCH A FAN, I’ve adored you since I was like eight!”

Meryl, a nominee at last night’s Golden Globes, kissed Kelly on the cheek.