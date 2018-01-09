By Blake Powers
Photo: Eric Blackman/Dallas Morning News/MCT/Sipa USA)

TheDailyMeal reports a new survey by Zagat reveals Americans eat out for lunch and dinner 4.9 times per week, but when it comes to DFW, that number jumps significantly.

The cities where people eat out the most, are DFW, Miami and L.A.!

DFW residents eat out an average of 5.6 times per week and fortunately we are not having to pay what NYC, Chicago, Boston and Washington D.C. diners do. Here is the average cost per person in those cities.

  • NYC – $46.14
  • Boston – $41.54
  • Chicago – $38.66
  • Washington D.C. – $38.45

More details HERE.

How many times per week do you eat out and why?

