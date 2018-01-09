© Press Association

Gwyneth Paltrow is going to marry producer Brad Falchuk.

She made the announcement in Goop Magazine. Before the issue’s release Tuesday, the actress and Goop founder released a joint statement with Brad confirming the news. They said, “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

She met the producer on the set of Glee when she guest-starred on the musical series.

In November, she sparked engagement rumors by posting a photo of Brad sitting with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, with the hashtag #ModernFamily.

The actress split from the Coldplay frontman in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. (USA Today)