Feb 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Rosalind Ross (L) and Mel Gibson on the red carpet during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. (Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

TMZ reports Gibson was spotted yesterday in Malibu CA, still sporting his large black & white beard, a black cap, with his 27-year-old gf, Rosalind Ross, whom he has a 1-year-old with.

As they left the store, Mel and Rosalind had 2 grocery carts of stuff piled into one, while she wore sunglasses, and Mel donned a 70’s wide-collared and gold chain disheveled look.

There’s plenty of grocery money available, as Mel is reportedly worth around $425 million.

Mel is back in the movie black, with his recent hit Daddy’s Home 2, and has 4 other movie projects in the works, including: Every Other Weekend, Boss Level, The Professor and the Madman, plus Dragged Across Concrete. Hard to hibernate with that many professional commitments. Plus, that’s a lifetime of groceries!