Basic science says that water freezes at 32 degrees Farenheit. So how long does it have to stay that cold before the entire ocean freezes?

Ok, so the entire ocean isn’t frozen, but most of the East Coast is! Imagine the beaches of New England covered by ice. Think about looking out at the shore and it’s only ice as far as your eyes can see. Waves have actually frozen mid-crest!

This first video come from Ryan Canty, who took some video footage of Old Silver Beach in North Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Of course there are other pics from Cape Cod.

#nofilter #frozenocean #chattham A post shared by John O'Grady (@john_oggg) on Jan 8, 2018 at 4:14pm PST

Perhaps even crazier are what they’re calling “slurpee” waves or “slushie” waves. However, we don’t recommend swimming in them like this guy.

Thanks bomb cyclone.