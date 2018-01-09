(Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia)

It’s been a rough couple of years medically for country music legend Loretta Lynn. Last year the singer went into the hospital after suffering a stroke, which caused her to postpone all her shows.

Sadly, 2018 isn’t off the the start Lynn was hoping for. Unfortunately, Lynn fell at her home in Tennessee and fractured her hip.

According to the Facebook post, Loretta is doing well and is “thankful to all her fans for their thoughts and prayers.”

Glad to hear she’s doing well! Get well soon Loretta.