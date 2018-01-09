The whereabouts of Courtney Roland, a college football reporter covering a Texas A&M football camp in Houston, seemed scary and suspicious this weekend.

The 29-year-old was last seen at 4pm Saturday. Hours later she texted her roommate that she’d been followed by a man in a blue truck, according to Houston police.

Her Jeep was discovered late Sunday with phone, purse, iPad, computer and credit cards intact.

Police reported that Courtney was found “unharmed” under an overpass near the Galleria. At a news conference they said that she’d become “confused after experiencing a negative reaction to medication.”

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

It was a local citizen to told police of her whereabouts after recognizing her from news reports.

Latest: After seeing Ms. Roland's case in the news this morning, a passerby called us about 8:15am, stating Ms. Roland was under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond. Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be checked at an area hospital. #HouNews https://t.co/U6xieTLY0U — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

What a relief.