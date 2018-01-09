Filed Under:Courtney Roland, Football, NCAA Football, Reporter

The whereabouts of Courtney Roland, a college football reporter covering a Texas A&M football camp in Houston, seemed scary and suspicious this weekend.

The 29-year-old was last seen at 4pm Saturday. Hours later she texted her roommate that she’d been followed by a man in a blue truck, according to Houston police.

Her Jeep was discovered late Sunday with phone, purse, iPad, computer and credit cards intact.

Police reported that Courtney was found “unharmed” under an overpass near the Galleria. At a news conference they said that she’d become “confused after experiencing a negative reaction to medication.”

It was a local citizen to told police of her whereabouts after recognizing her from news reports.

What a relief.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live