Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted that she was open to having a political discussion with those whose views are different than hers.

Despite the polite tone, a Twitter user named Jeremy Jamrozy called her, um, a name. Not a nice one.

Instead of slamming him in the way a comedian can artfully do – she didn’t. Instead, she read his Twitter feed and found the man was suffering and in physical pain.

I believe in you. I read ur timeline & I see what ur doing & your rage is thinly veiled pain. But u know that. I know this feeling. Ps My back Fucking sux too. see what happens when u choose love. I see it in you. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

She wrote to Jeremy: “I believe in you. I read ur timeline & I see what ur doing & your rage is thinly veiled pain. But u know that. I know this feeling. Ps My back f***ing sux too. See what happens when u choose love. I see it in you.”

The two shared their problems. Jeremy apologized.

Sarah asked her 12+ million followers to suggest a San Antonio doctor that could help her new friend. And… she’s paying his medical bills.

“I was once a giving and nice person, but too many things destroyed that and I became bitter and hateful,” Jeremy said. “Then Sarah showed me the way. Don’t get me wrong, I still got a long way to go, but it’s a start.”