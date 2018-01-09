(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Selena Gomez may be a huge superstar, but she hasn’t forgotten her roots.

Over the weekend, it would appear that Selena Gomez stopped by her old house in Grand Prairie, where she spent the first thirteen years of her life before hitting big. Sadly, she knocked on the door, but no one was home. So she had to settle for a pic on the porch.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time she’s stopped by her old stomping grounds…just the first time she’s knocked on the door. And she stops by every chance she gets.

