Well, we can’t all be great at geography. However, if you’re going to make a pillow featuring all the important cities of Texas…you might want to try and get them in the right place.

Apparently someone moved Fort Worth and didn’t tell us! It’s moved out West. Galveston is now in the panhandle. And El Paso is now home to the Alamo. Or at least that’s what this Texas pillow implies.

At least Dallas is in the right area…sort of.