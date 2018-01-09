Well that’s one way to avoid questions you don’t want to answer.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, might be the most creative political figure of our time. Now, there are a lot of ways to avoid the press…body doubles, disguises, and just down right avoidance. But, Chan-o-cha has taken things to a whole new level.



On Monday, the Prime Minister used a cardboard cutout of himself the avoid answering media questions. His people posted the stand-in in front of the mic. The prime minister then told reporters to “ask this guy” and casually walked away.

WATCH: Thailand's prime minister places cardboard cut-out of himself in front of microphone, tells reporters to "ask this guy" if they have any questions, and walks away. pic.twitter.com/tW28YGJ4tv — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2018

Sou the journalists did what was natural…starting posing for pics with the cutout.