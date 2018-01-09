Well that’s one way to avoid questions you don’t want to answer.
Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, might be the most creative political figure of our time. Now, there are a lot of ways to avoid the press…body doubles, disguises, and just down right avoidance. But, Chan-o-cha has taken things to a whole new level.
On Monday, the Prime Minister used a cardboard cutout of himself the avoid answering media questions. His people posted the stand-in in front of the mic. The prime minister then told reporters to “ask this guy” and casually walked away.
Sou the journalists did what was natural…starting posing for pics with the cutout.
