Binge-watching. Easy to do, not recommended for your health, but a reality in today’s program/content viewing world.
A new poll of 2,000 people by OnePoll.com (commissioned by Samsung U.K. as part of a promotion for their line of QLED televisions) reveals HBO’s Game Of Thrones as the most binge-watched program, as reported by SyFy.
If you haven’t watched Game Of Thrones…
Here are the programs that round out the Top 10 most binge-watched programs.
- #2 – AMC’s Breaking Bad
- #3 – PBS’s Downton Abbey
- #4 – AMC’s The Walking Dead
- #5 – HBO’s The Sopranos
- #6 – Fox’s 24
- #7 – HBO’s Sex and the City
- #8 – Other
- #9 – ABC’s Lost
- #10 – HBO’s The Wire
