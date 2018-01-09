Photo: Dreamstime

Binge-watching. Easy to do, not recommended for your health, but a reality in today’s program/content viewing world.

A new poll of 2,000 people by OnePoll.com (commissioned by Samsung U.K. as part of a promotion for their line of QLED televisions) reveals HBO’s Game Of Thrones as the most binge-watched program, as reported by SyFy.

If you haven’t watched Game Of Thrones…

Here are the programs that round out the Top 10 most binge-watched programs.

#2 – AMC’s Breaking Bad

#3 – PBS’s Downton Abbey

#4 – AMC’s The Walking Dead

#5 – HBO’s The Sopranos

#6 – Fox’s 24

#7 – HBO’s Sex and the City

#8 – Other

#9 – ABC’s Lost

#10 – HBO’s The Wire

PBS