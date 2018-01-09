By Blake Powers
Binge-watching. Easy to do, not recommended for your health, but a reality in today’s program/content viewing world.

A new poll of 2,000 people by OnePoll.com (commissioned by Samsung U.K. as part of a promotion for their line of QLED televisions) reveals HBO’s Game Of Thrones as the most binge-watched program, as reported by SyFy.

Here are the programs that round out the Top 10 most binge-watched programs.

  • #2 – AMC’s Breaking Bad
  • #3 – PBS’s Downton Abbey
  • #4 – AMC’s The Walking Dead
  • #5 – HBO’s The Sopranos
  • #6 – Fox’s 24
  • #7 – HBO’s Sex and the City
  • #9 – ABC’s Lost
  • #10 – HBO’s The Wire

