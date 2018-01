Pizza Hut (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Yesterday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Plano-based Toyota and Pizza Hut announced a new partnership in connection with Toyota’s “e-Pallette”, a self-driving concept vehicle designed to move products and people.

In addition to Pizza Hut, Amazon and Uber are partnering on the project, as reported by CBS 11.

The e-Pallette is a couple years away and Toyota plans to debut it at the 2020 Olympics.

