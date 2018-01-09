You must see this surreal selfie.

A young woman posting on Reddit as shadybaby22 explains:

“I got a whole plane to myself when I was accidentally booked on a flight just meant for moving crew.”

What happened, she writes, is that her initial flight from New York to Washington D.C. was canceled. She was rebooked on another flight…

Then, human error via an agent who was trying to get her on an earlier flight than the new one. That flight was a crew-only flight to get theme to another airport.

The passenger knew something was wrong when she was the “only one in the waiting area 45 minutes before take off.”

Because the plane and its crew were going to be “repositioned” those 200 miles anyway – they kept her on the flight.

She added, “Both captains and the flight attendant said they’ve never seen this happen before.”

Too bad such a short flight – sound like fun, doesn’t it?!